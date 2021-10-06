Paralympic Athlete Jonathan Gore speaks at Concord University for Disability Awareness Month

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Paralympian Jonathan Gore is the featured speaker at Concord University for Disability Awareness Month.

Gore competed recently in the 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

Gore is a 2017 Concord alumni and is currently pursuing his master’s degree at the university.

During his speech, Gore spoke on his life leading up to his accident and what led him to the Paralympics. He says speaking to students is part of a way to spread awareness on disability month and teach people about inclusion.

“It’s about inclusion,” Gore said. “A little bit of it is bringing awareness to the Paralympics and the aspect of people with different disabilities competing at the world stage.”

Gore is also a graduate assistant, and is also a coach for cross country and track and field at Concord University.

