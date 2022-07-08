Outdoor movie nights among other events return to the waterpark at ACE Adventure Resort for the summer

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – ACE Adventure Resort has brought back its popular outdoor movie nights at the waterpark again for the summer.

People can float on innertubes out on the water or lounge on the beach to enjoy the movie. Snacks and drinks are available during the movie at the Lost Paddle Bar and Grill next to the waterpark. People are free to kick off the event with a night swim before the movie starts.

This Saturday, July 9 they will be showing Independence Day starting at 8 p.m. Later in the month, on July 23 ACE will be bringing back the movie Jaws. They will also feature two more movies in August, including the River Wild and Pirates of the Caribbean.

“This is the second year we’ve been doing movies down here, like I said, we got a 25-foot inflatable movie screen, full sound system,” says Special Event Coordinator at ACE, Chris Colin. “We got that last year and people have been loving it so as long as people keep coming to watch the movies, we’ll keep showing them.”

Tickets for the movie night are $20 per person. You can get them on their website or at the gate before the movie. ACE also brought back another popular event for the summer, the Waterpark DJ Dance Parties. You can find more information on that under the events tab on ACE’s website as well.

