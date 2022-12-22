One Tank Trip: Carnegie Hall

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – One of the four Carnegie Halls still in use in the entire world, Lewisburg’s very own plans to continue to bring the arts to life in a major way in 2023.

The 120-year-old performing arts center has been host to many different musicians and concerts ever since returning to the stage after the pandemic shut-down and throughout this past year. Throughout 2022, they have held concerts by popular musicians Kyshona, Deni Bonet, and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, among many others.

But now, they plan for even more in 2023, including a burst of classical.

“The Carnegie Classic Series with Barbara Nissman and Friends is one of the most exciting things we have coming up in 2023,” says the President and CEO of Carnegie Hall, Cathy Rennard.

“You know, the name Carnegie Hall is synonymous with showcasing classical music, and because of circumstances over the past years, that has not happened for a while,” she says.

The “Carnegie Classics” will be a three-part concert series that Nissman has created.

The first part, More Music to Love, will be a Valentine’s concert kicking off on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Steinway legend will be inviting some of her favorite composer friends to help share with the audience not only classical music but also stories that will transport them to another world.

The Montclaire String Quartet will join Nissman for her second performance, Gershwin Meets Brahms on March 18. The concert will start with Gershwin Lullaby before transcending into some of Nissman’s favorite pieces of Brahms, including his piano quintet in F minor. And finally, on May 13 is Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet.

Nissman says that the inspiration for this series was ultimately to make classical music more accessible to everyone.

“It’s really a very interesting series, it’s a series really for everybody, parents should bring their children, you don’t have to be educated to enjoy this, I mean all you need to bring is a set of ears and an open heart, and I guarantee that you’ll feel the magic,” Nissman says. “I believe that I can give you the most complicated piece of music and make you like it, I mean that’s my goal.”

Tickets are $20 for each concert in the series or $50 to see all three.

For more information or to get tickets, you can visit them on their website, call them at (304)645-7917, or stop by Carnegie Hall at 611 Church Street in Lewisburg.

