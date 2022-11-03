Officer involved shooting in Mercer County

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with a suspect while assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton.

The rounds struck the Special Response vehicle and penetrated the outer jacket of one of the team members. The trooper grazed by the bullet was not injured during the incident.

Officers returned fire, striking the gunman in the leg. Authorities have identified the assailant as Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton.

Emergency services transported Lumpkins for medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. Criminal charges are pending while the incident remains under investigation.

Related