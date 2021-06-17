North Central West Virginia Airport expands

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today the expansion of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Regional Jet Facility at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.

Construction of the new facility is estimated to create more than 1,000 jobs and is expected to have an economic impact of more than two billion dollars.

Justice said, “If you just step back and think, the number of total folks that we’re going to be employing right here, right in what we’re talking about today could exceed 800.”

Mitsubishi’s 20-million-dollar investment will ad an additional 100 thousand square feet in hangar space. The project has been in the works for nearly a decade, which will make the North Central West Virginia Airport predominant in the Regional Aviation infrastructure.

