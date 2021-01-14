New River Community and Technical College host final registration event

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday morning, New River Community and Technical College held its final Campus Connect event at their Raleigh County Campus in Beaver. The event was to help students register for classes for the Spring semester.

“We have members of faculty and staff Financial aid and admission that are here to help our students who wanna come and get that face-to-face interaction for the final step of registration registering for classes for the spring semester,” Executive Director Michael Green said.

The college offers over 60 programs, and 40 of those programs students are eligible to get free tuition through the West Virginia Invest Grant Program.

“Our most popular program is all of our all Ally programs nursing LPN we have a brand LPNR in a bridge program that’s kicking off this week cybersecurity programs are one of our popular programs now too,” he said.

According to Executive Director Michael Green, in the last 4 to 5 weeks the college has seen an uptick in applications. Green says helping people in-person like on Thursday’s event is important for the college to reach its goal of enrolling 800 students.

“It’s very important and we see a lot of our students who really need and want that one on one interaction with staff members,” Green said.

Spring semester begins next Tuesday and the last day to register is Friday January 15, 2020.