New dental office holds grand opening in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – A new dental office just opened its doors in Tazewell County.

Cline Family Dentistry was started by Dr. Misty Cline. She’s been practicing dentistry for more than ten years and decided to open her own practice in her hometown.

Her practice employs five local dentistry professionals and she says she’s happy to provide this essential service to people in her hometown.

“I grew up in Bluefield, VA and I’ve been practicing for 12 years now and I just felt like it was finally time to break out and do my own thing, and I wanted to be in my hometown. These are my people. I just want to make sure I can do my best to provide a service that is needed in our area,” Cline said.

Cline Family Dentistry is now ready for clients and is located at 517 Tazewell Avenue in Bluefield, Virginia.