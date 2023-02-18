Near Record Warmth, Rain Return To Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The fleeting blast of chilly air will be a figment of the imagination by Sunday. As a matter of fact, we’re off to the races next week!

Thursday will be the warmest and here are the records to challenge:

Beckley: 75 degrees

Bluefield: 74 degrees

Lewisburg: 60 degrees (short record database and EASILY attainable).

Ironically, Thursday’s warm day falls in line with one of the two most frequent days of February where high temperatures are most likely to exceed 65 degrees; the other day is February 28 or 29 (Leap Day):

Below is Braden’s 5-Day temperature forecast:

Each day this week we’ll likely see a couple of showers but unlike the late week storm, none of the fronts look to stall and produce repeated heavy downpours that would trigger flooding.

Have a safe weekend and enjoy the transition back to spring!

Related