National Voter Registration Month encourages voter participation

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – September is National Voter Registration Month.

The national month was established in 2002 as a means of increasing voter participation.

While this is an off year for elections, there are still many state and local elections to look out for.

The Tazewell County Voter Registration Office is already getting busy, as early voting begins soon in the Commonwealth of Virginia for their November elections.

“It’s one of your duties as an American as I see it to get out and vote, and the way to make sure you can vote is to get registered,” said Director of Elections for Tazewell County Brian Earls. “It’s a very simple process. You can do it online, you can do it if you’re stopping at the DMV, you can do it at our office.”

Anyone looking to register to vote in West Virginia simply needs to go to the Secretary of State’s website to register.

