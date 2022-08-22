Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery awards patients with college scholarships

Richwood, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery (MSOFS) is going above and beyond fixing smiles by investing in their patient’s education. MSOFS has awarded three scholarships to their patients at their Kanawha, Beckley, and Vinton offices.

Marissa Jolea Forga, a patient at the Beckley office, earned a $500 merit-based scholarship to further her education as a chemistry major at Glenville State University.

Brayden Pates of Dunbar, WV, and Brooklyn Ring of Roanoke, VA, also received scholarships. Pates is a patient of the Kanawha City office attending Marshall University, and Ring is a patient of the Vinton and a Radford University student.

