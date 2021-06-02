Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for gray or silver Nissan or Toyota following multi-vehicle car accident

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle following a car accident on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a gray or silver Nissan or Toyota dangerously passed traffic near Charley Ballard Road on Route 219 and caused a crash involving several vehicles. A witness says that the vehicle came from Willow Bend Road on to Route 219.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Deputy James Hylton at 1-681-272-0517.

