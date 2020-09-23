Monroe County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for the Deputy Sheriff’s test

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announces that they accept applications for the Deputy Sheriff’s test.

Those wishing to apply may obtain applications at the Monroe County Courthouse Sheriff’s [Tax Office] at the Monroe County Courthouse between 8:30 am – 4:00 pm, Monday-Friday. You may submit a resume with your application, although it is not a requirement for application.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and no more than 45 years of age and good moral character and possess a High School Diploma or equivalency. Applicants must hold a valid Drivers License from West Virginia if hired.

Physical agility testing will be required for all applicants who must attend the West Virginia State Police Academy [standards for which are included in the application package]. Those who currently hold a law enforcement certificate in this state will be exempt from this requirement.

All applicants will be required to participate in the competitive examinations, including Civil Service examinations, a background investigation, and an oral interview. The Monroe County Civil Service Board shall certify the three highest-scoring candidates from the pool of qualified applicants. These three candidates will be submitted to the Sheriff for consideration for the open position of Deputy Sheriff.

All applications will need to be turned in by October 16th, 2020, by 4:00 pm at the Sheriff’s Tax Office, 350 Main Street, Union, WV 24983.

Testing for Physical test is October 24th, 2020, at 9:00 am {RAIN OR SHINE} at the James Monroe High School Football Field in Lindside, WV.

Testing for the Written Examination is October 24th, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Monroe County Courthouse 350 Main Street, Union, WV. 24983.

Any questions, call Chief Deputy James Hylton 304-772-3812 Ext: 33 or email; jhylton@monroecountywv.net