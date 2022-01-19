Mountaineer Food Bank hosts mobile food drive at Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Cars lined the parking lot of the Linda Kay Epling Stadium for those to receive meals from the Mountaineer Food Bank and volunteers were ready to fill the trunks for those in need.

Since the start of the pandemic, many people have been out of work without access to necessities.

Raleigh County resident Elmer Nagye said, “There’s a lot of people out of work. There’s a lot of people that don’t have enough and the income is not what it should be.”

Mobile food pantries work to distribute food as quickly and as fresh as possible. Vegetables, dairy products and even baked goods are delivered to select locations for those looking for some extra help.

The Mountaineer Food Bank organization provides food and household items to 48 different counties with programs like shelters, soup kitchens, senior programs and more.

Stadium Owner Douglas Epling said, “This food bank here for the people, it’s a great thing that Rod and everyone put together. It’s really helpful.”

The stadium serves as a hot spot for the mobile pantry for Raleigh County residents and have hosted multiple drives, each with tremendous traffic.

“That’s our motivation here, we want to give back to the community.” Epling said, “We’ve been blessed and we want to give back. Right now, it’s great. It’s like this at every turn out. This is tremendous.”

If you missed this event, there are multiple drives being held throughout the year.

