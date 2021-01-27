Mercer County vaccine clinic being held on Friday

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Mercer County Health Department will conduct a vaccine clinic this Friday, January 29, 2021.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for people to receive their second Pfizer vaccine. If you received your first vaccine on January 7th and 8th you are eligible.

People will be notified on when to come. The clinic will be held at the Karen Preservati Center/ Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center, 704 Maple Street, Princeton.

A second clinic will be held this Saturday from 9 to 3 at the same location for first time vaccines. People will be called on when to arrive.