Mercer County to host Vaccine Clinic & Covid-19 Testing

The Mercer County Health Department will hold a Covid-19 vaccine clinic on WEDNESDAY, September 15th.

The clinic will be at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center from 10:00 to 3:00. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

Those with immune compromised conditions can also receive their additional dose.



The Mercer County Health Department will also conduct a special COVID TESTING on Wednesday, September 15 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

No appointments necessary!

