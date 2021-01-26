Mercer County Schools hopeful for future as vaccines continue to roll out

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Schools employees have been steadily receiving COVID-19 vaccines over the past month.

Employees who wanted to receive the vaccine were put on a priority list based on age. Those over 50 years of age were invited to vaccine clinics earlier this month. Now, they’re hoping to get more doses from the state government and continue vaccinating.

Mercer County School Board Data and Information Specialist Amy Harrison says vaccinating employees is one of the most critical steps to getting schools back to full capacity.

“We want to get back to normal. We want the kids to be able to go to school. Middle and high school students have been going 50% each day since the beginning of school. So getting staff vaccinated, those two doses, is imperative to getting us back to normal,” Harrison said.

Employees will be given their second dose sometime within the next month.