Mercer County Hosting Vaccine Clinics

If you need to get a Covid-19 Test, the Mercer County Health Department is hosting a clinic;
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
10:00am until Noon
Mercer County Health Department
978 Blue Prince St.
Bluefield, WV
then…
If you need to get your FLU Vaccine, you can get the shot at Mercer County Health Department;
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
1:00pm – 4:00pm
Mercer County Health Department
978 Blue Prince St.
Bluefield, WV
also…
For those of you who want to get the First, Second or Booster Vaccines, Pfizer doses will be available;
Wednesday, October 6th & Thursday, October 7th
8:00am – 4:00pm
Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center
First and Second doses of Moderna will also be available.
Moderna booster will be given ONLY to those who are Immuno-Compromised.
if you can’t make it to any of the above…
The Mercer County Health Department is setting up a Vaccine Clinic at Cole Chevrolet in Bluefield;
Friday, October 8, 2021
10:00am – 2:00pm
COLE CHEVROLET
1156 Big Laurel Hwy.
Bluefield, WV
Pfizer booster doses will also be available.