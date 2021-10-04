Mercer County Hosting Vaccine Clinics

If you need to get a Covid-19 Test, the Mercer County Health Department is hosting a clinic;

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

10:00am until Noon

Mercer County Health Department

978 Blue Prince St.

Bluefield, WV

then…

If you need to get your FLU Vaccine, you can get the shot at Mercer County Health Department;

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

1:00pm – 4:00pm

Mercer County Health Department

978 Blue Prince St.

Bluefield, WV

also…

For those of you who want to get the First, Second or Booster Vaccines, Pfizer doses will be available;

Wednesday, October 6th & Thursday, October 7th

8:00am – 4:00pm

Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center

First and Second doses of Moderna will also be available.

Moderna booster will be given ONLY to those who are Immuno-Compromised.

if you can’t make it to any of the above…

The Mercer County Health Department is setting up a Vaccine Clinic at Cole Chevrolet in Bluefield;

Friday, October 8, 2021

10:00am – 2:00pm

COLE CHEVROLET

1156 Big Laurel Hwy.

Bluefield, WV

Pfizer booster doses will also be available.

Related