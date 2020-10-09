Mercer County Commission hosting Columbus Day open house

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Commission is hosting an open house at the former USDA Forest Service Lab on Monday for Columbus Day.

The lab is located right off of Exit 14 in Mercer County, and the open house will be in the gardener center. The county commission has been working on the Poor Farm Cemetery within the gardener center leading up to this event.

“People will be able to tour the gardener center, but also I want them to come up and visit the Poor Farm Cemetery,” said Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer. “There are roughly 250-300 burials here that took place between 1918 and 1951 when the county operated a poor farm here.”

The open house will last from 11 am until 3 pm.