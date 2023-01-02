Mega Millions jackpot increases to $785 million for Tuesday’s drawing

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mega Millions officials report the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has increased to $785 million after there were no winners in Friday night’s drawing.

The cash option for the jackpot totals $395 million and the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, which has resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

Tickets for the next Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece or $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes.

Anyone that wants to play must purchase a ticket by 9:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

