Maryland man sentenced in West Virginia resort theft case

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced a Maryland man to two years and three months in federal prison after he admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a West Virginia resort where he worked as maintenance director.

The news release does not disclose the name of the resort.

Prosecutors say, Dhanraj Singh of Bowie, Marylandpaid back more than $382,000 that he admitted to embezzling from the resort.

According to court records, Singh submitted fake invoices requesting reimbursement for maintenance work that never took place or inflating the cost of work performed.

Singh also admitted to stealing up to $2500 in cash from the resort each week.

