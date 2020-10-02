LANSING, WV (WOAY) – The Make-A-Wish Foundation held a parade in Lansing to grant the wish of a 3-year-old Fayette County boy who suffers from Aplastic Anemia.

Axel Purdue is the most adorable and youngest firefighter on the planet. Fire jacket and all, dressed to play the part.

“About six months ago every fire truck in the house he started gathering them up and laying them on the floor and playing with them,” Axel’s mother Melissa Purdue said.

Axel wants to be a fireman when he grows up and his wish for the Make-A-Wish Foundation is to have a Fire Truck playset. When asked how Axel imagines his wish, his reply “I love to play outside with my siblings. I love fire trucks.”

“We’re really blessed to have him and we thank God everyday that he pulled him this far,” Axel’s sister Kelsey Scarbro said.

Axel spent the first two years of his life in the hospital and doctors could not find a diagnosis. In August of 2018, he almost lost his life. After one year and multiple surgeries Axel was diagnosed with the rare blood disease.

“He’s been through a lot, but at the same time he’s living his best life right now. We didn’t think that he’ll walk and he’s running. He got his tray taken out four weeks ago and he’s really thrilling, he’s doing more than everyone thought he would do,” his mother Melissa said.

Along with the fire truck playset, The Make-A-Wish Foundation also held a fire truck theme parade for Axel. Hundreds of community members joined in to show their support.

“We know that Axel has touched a lot of people’s lives, we didn’t realize how many, but it just shows the support that everybody will reach out for a little boy,” his sister Kelsey said.

Axel is expected to receive his fire truck playset within the next few weeks.