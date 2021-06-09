Local resident prepares for Paralympic Trials

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – With the Summer Olympics almost upon us, a Fayette County man is taking steps to turn a tragedy in his life, into something positive.

Jonathan Gore had to have his foot amputated and now he’s training to compete in the Paralympics.

Friends and family of Jonathan Gore have no doubt in their minds that he will represent the United States well once making the Paralympic team.

Jonathan’s mother Lee Ann said, “They want Jonathan. Because he will work hard and he will fight through it. He will represent this country so well.”

Just over three years ago, Gore was in a lawn-mowing accident which ultimately led doctors to amputate his foot. This didn’t stop him from doing what he loves.

“I feel a whole lot healthier now and I feel stronger than I was.” Jonathan said, “I’m lifting more than I was with both of my legs. I’m running just as good even though I have to get used to a couple of things. I feel a million times better.”

And as if the determination wasn’t enough, Jonathan competed in his first-ever Paralympic meet last month and won not only his Preliminary, but the Final as well.

Michael Cox has been coaching Jonathan for five years. He said, “It’s great. I tell everyone if that was me, I don’t know if I would be able to function even now and it’s been three years. I went to see him in the hospital right after it happened and that’s what he said, ‘I’m going to the Paralympics.'”

With the Paralympic Games upon the horizon, next steps are the Trials in Minnesota where Jonathan will make his way this upcoming Monday to take another step toward his dreams.

You can help Jonathan out by donating to his GoFundMe or by PayPal: jonathangore94@gmail.com

