Local fire department receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Mount Hope firefighters and EMS personnel receive their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Fayette County Health Department administered the vaccines this morning to multiple fire department members. The first responders say getting the vaccine is crucial since they work with people that may be sick. They go on to say they’re excited to not only protect themselves, but those around them as well.

“For everybody who’s taking this vaccine and everyone who has been a part of this entire process… it’s exciting and scary at the same time,” said EMS captain Raisa Wheeler. “We have to trust the science and hope that what we’re doing by taking this vaccine is going to help not only protect ourselves but our community and our family.”

The fire department received the Pfizer vaccine. Their second doses are scheduled to be administered January 7.

