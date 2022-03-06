Local female-owned bridal shop has been open for roughly eight decades

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – With Women’s History Month well underway, one local female-owned business has had the doors open for roughly eight decades.

Wanda’s Bridal Shoppe in Oak Hill has been in the family for years. Opened by Wanda Burress-Farrish back in 1942, the shop is now run by her granddaughter.

Owner Joy Farrish said, “She bought it in the early ’40s and it sold a little bit of everything with the clothing line.”

Starting out as a variety store, Wanda then switched strictly to bridal wear after World War II.

She passed away back in 2004 when she was 93 years old, leaving behind an incredible legacy to the rest of her family.

“She’s been a real inspiration. As you can imagine a woman buying her own store way back in the early ’40s and making a success of it.”

Filled with prom and bridal gowns, the windows are also lined with old photographs of former customers and family members.

And with a rich history, the bridal shop is expected to stay family-run and hopes to have the doors open for years to come.

“It feels good to have been here for this long. It’s an important thing for our family and we’re proud of that.”

Being a female business owner, Farrish urges other young women to follow their dreams the way her grandmother did.

“I’d like to encourage all young people and young women to follow their dreams, whether they want to be an entrepreneur or something else. Get out there, you can do it.”

The shop is currently open by appointment. You can schedule yours by calling (304) 380-8990.

