Local cleaning business opens new physical location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A new business in Beckley held a ribbon cutting.

Forever Clean is a local cleaning service serving the greater Beckley area. They provide all-natural cleaning solutions without the use of chemicals.

The business is co-owned by Kanesha and Cianna Moore, and they have actually been in business for roughly two years, and are excited to finally have a physical location.

Forever Clean’s new location is on 922 South Eisenhower Drive and they are offering all kinds of cleaning services for the community.

Related