Lake Stephens Campground Experiencing Power Issues

Beckley, WV (WOAY) September 2, 2021 – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens RV Campground is experiencing power issues.

The campground was evacuated as a safety measure after reports of individuals being slightly shocked.

This issue is the same issue that occurred at the Recreation Area last month and occurred in the Cabin and Tent area a couple weeks ago.

AEP and our staff are working on identifying and fixing the problem.

We are hopeful that the problem will be fixed by the afternoon on Friday September 3, 2021, but could be longer.

Currently all the power at Lake Stephens is off and will not be back on until later this evening. We will leave the Marina open. All other areas will be closed.

Campers can come in and retrieve items and food from their camper from 10am to 5pm.

To stay up to date on this issue visit https://raleighcountyparks.org/park-posts/.

For more information, please visit our website raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323 or 304-254-8371, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.

