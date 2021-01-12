Komatsu announces closure of Bluefield plant

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY)- To adjust its manufacturing operations to needed capacity and optimize its global footprint, Komatsu today announced it is closing its manufacturing plant in Bluefield, Virginia, and shifting that work to three other facilities in the company’s U.S. network.

“These are truly unprecedented times and as a company we have had to adapt as best we can, working to balance capacity to demand,” said Peter Salditt, president of underground mining. “We have a long history in Bluefield and this was a very difficult decision that we are sad to make. The contributions of everyone who worked there, past and present, will always be a proud part of our history and we are working to support affected employees during this difficult time.”

The company plans to meet with bargaining unit representatives to discuss options for employees impacted by the closure. The company announced the decision to employees today and is committed to keeping them informed throughout the process.

Production work to support the company’s Joy continuous miner products for underground mining will immediately shift to Komatsu facilities in Duffield, Virginia; Lebanon, Kentucky; and Homer City, Pennsylvania. The company does not foresee any delays in production or impact on customer deliveries as a result of this change, and Komatsu team members are working to provide a smooth transition for customers.