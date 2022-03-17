Governor Justice announces $23 million in funding for nursing programs

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – After launching the West Virginia Workforce Expansion Program in December, Governor Jim Justice has announced that nearly $23 million will support up to 600 new nursing students.

That grant will benefit 26 different nursing education programs across the state… Colleges, universities and even Career Technical Centers will receive funding.

Justice said, “We’re going to flood West Virginia with quality, great nurses that don’t get tired; that just do the great work that they do every day. Absolutely rejuvenated in every way by our commitment to do something with the Cares dollars that will produce a multiplier effect of those dollars within our own state.”

Justice said this initiative represents a historic investment in our state’s nursing workforce and hopes to attract more nurses to the Mountain State.

