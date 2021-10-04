‘It’s all tied to that’: Officials urge booster shots, vaccines as unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – “It’s all tied to boosters. It’s all tied to that.”

Gov. Jim Justice continues to plead with West Virginians to get those shots in arms. About 20% of COVID hospitalizations in the state are people who are fully vaccinated. Justice saying during his Monday press conference that number will drop if those who are eligible get their booster shot.

“If you’re up for your booster shot, run over top of somebody and get that booster shot,” Justice said. “Because that effectiveness of Pfizer drops off.”

West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh referencing the dangerous effects of the surging delta variant for the unvaccinated.

“People continue to get very ill when they get infected with this variant of COVID-19,” Marsh said. “Particularly those who are not vaccinated.”

Another alarming trend surrounds a group who can’t get vaccinated. 27% of new COVID cases are among pediatric aged children and it’s spreading in West Virginia.

“We have seen about a 254% or more rise in the number of children 0-18 who have gotten infected with COVID-19 here,” Marsh said.

Justice leaving West Virginians with one simple message about the urgency to get as many vaccinated as possible.

“I don’t know how we can keep taking these chances,” Justice said.

