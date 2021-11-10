Honoring of our Veterans

In honor of the service and sacrifice of West Virginia Veterans, ceremonies are being held all across southern West Virginia.

10:00am The longest running Veterans Day Parade in the country steps off in Welch.

11:00am Fayetteville’s Veterans Day Parade

11:00am Princeton’s Veteran’s Day Parade

11:00am Beckley’s Veterans Day Parade & Celebration

Hosted by American Legion Post 32, City of Beckley and the Parade Committee.

Those wishing to walk in the honor and memory walk can join in behind the banner.

11:45am Veterans can enjoy a box lunch after the Parade, courtesy of local restaurants; Chick-fil-a, McDonalds, Historic Black Knight, and IHOP, with desserts from Bob Evans, while supplies last – at First Baptist Church on Neville Street.

12:00pm Always Free Walk of Honor Brick Dedication at the Memorial Building in Princeton.

2:00pm Healing Fields Ceremony at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum on Harper Road

2:00pm CONN-WELD INDUSTRIES in Princeton is hosting a flagpole dedication and flag raising ceremony.

AREA RESTAURANTS OFFER VETERANS FREE MEALS;

Breakfast at Bob Evans Restaurants, IHOP and McDonalds.

