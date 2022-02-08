Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center hosting birdwatching event this weekend

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A local nature center is offering some outdoor activities in preparation of a national birdwatching event.

The Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center in Oak Hill is hosting a bird watching workshop this weekend to get people excited for the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is held between Feb 18 and Feb 21, and encourages people everywhere to birdwatch in their neighborhoods. Participants can then list their sightings on birdcount.org

During the workshop, participants can learn about birdwatching and will get the chance to build their own birdhouse out of PVC pipes.

The center’s director Terri Johnson says it’s a great way to get outside and learn the basics of birdwatching.

“We’re gonna do a demonstration of assembling some PVC birdhouses that will last a long time,” Johnson said. “Getting out into nature just makes us more aware of how beautiful our state is.”

This is the first community event the discovery center is hosting this year. All proceeds from the event will go to support more programs in the future.

The birding event at Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center will be this Saturday, Feb 12, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

