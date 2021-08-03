Hodge introduced as Golden Bear women’s basketball head coach

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Roger Hodge was formally introduced Monday afternoon in Beckley as the new head coach of WVU Tech women’s basketball.

The Summers County native was named the new head coach last week, succeeding Anna Kowalska. He returns to Southern West Virginia after many years coaching at both the high school and college levels; he had previously coached at Hinton High School, Summers County High School, and Mercer Christian. He was most recently the head coach at College of Coastal Georgia.

For most of his college jobs, Hodge has been viewed as a program builder, helping teams turn their fortunes on the court around. With WVU Tech having already established itself as a top team in the River States Conference, this will be a new experience for Hodge.

There will be a notable Summers County presence on the bench next season, as former Lady Bobcat Ashley Brown will join the staff as assistant coach. Brittney and Whittney Justice also have one more season each of playing eligibility.

Related