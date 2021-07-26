Roger Hodge named WVU Tech women’s basketball head coach

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech Athletics announced Monday that Summers County native Roger Hodge has been named the new head coach for Golden Bear women’s basketball. He succeeds Anna Kowalska, who resigned earlier this summer to take the same position at Life University.

Hodge is a graduate of both Hinton High School & Concord University, and is a member of Hinton High School’s Hall of Fame. He was an assistant basketball coach both there and at Summers County High School under Wayne Ryan, and Hodge will coach a pair of former Bobcat girls basketball standouts, Brittney & Whittney Justice; the two have one more season of eligibility at WVU Tech due to COVID-19 circumstances.

Hodge has also coached at Mercer Christian, and at the college level has been an assistant at Liberty & East Carolina, in addition to the head coach at Armstrong Atlantic & Lincoln Memorial. Most recently, he was the head coach at Coastal Georgia, winning 80 games in five seasons. Hodge is the winningest women’s basketball coach at both Coastal Georgia & Armstrong Athletic.

“The opportunity to get someone with Coach Hodge’s experience and quality track record, doesn’t come around often. While previous success and quality programs are a given when you look at Roger’s history, the fact WVU Tech gets to bring him back home to Southern WV, makes this even sweeter,” said WVU Tech athletic director Kenny Howell. “We are confident in Coach Hodge’s ability to build on our successes over the last decade, and compete for RSC and National Championship opportunities each season. It’s obvious our student-athletes are in good hands.”

Hodge will formally introduced as head coach August 2 in Beckley.

Related