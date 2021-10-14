Greenbrier receives top honor!

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — (WOAY-TV): The Greenbrier resort became the 11th recipient — and the first organizational recipient — of the West Virginia Golf Association’s highest honor on Monday, when WVGA President Phillip Reale presented the resort with the England Award.

Named for C. McDonald England Jr. and C. McDonald England II, both past WVGA presidents, the award is given at the discretion of the WVGA Executive Committee to individuals who personify the association’s mission of promoting amateur golf, as well as preserving the game and its traditions in West Virginia. The award is not given annually, but instead only when the Committee feels it is appropriate. Past honorees include Albert Schawbe, Bob Baker, Stuart Bloch, Larry Martin, William C. Campbell, Jim Ward, Maggie Drennen, Gary Roush, Butch Freeman and Jim Evans. The Greenbrier is the first entity to accept the prestigious honor.

“Out of the 102 West Virginia Amateur Championships, 94 of them have been hosted at The Greenbrier,” said Reale. “In the last few decades, Robert Harris and Hill Herrick have simply been the smooth on the rough edges that we find from time to time. They solve problems. We’re so proud to present to them the England Award, a volunteer service award that has never before been given to an organization.”

Harris, The Greenbrier Vice President of Golf, and Herrick, The Greenbrier Head Golf Professional, accepted the award on behalf of the resort Monday during opening ceremonies of the William C. Campbell Classic. Played in honor of Campbell, recognizing his accomplishments as an amateur golfer and volunteer, the tournament raises funds for the William C. Campbell Scholarship, which was established in 1999 and has awarded nearly $100,000 in scholarship dollars to more than 80 West Virginia high school seniors who are graduating and going to college.

“This means a lot to us and a lot to the Justice Family,” said Harris. “I can tell you 1,000 percent that the family is fully committed to the continued support of the West Virginia Amateur and the Callaway Junior Tour event that we have each summer. The Greenbrier is a part of West Virginia, and the West Virginia Golf Association and what it stands for is so important to all of us. The Englands have a great family tradition and helped build this legacy in our state”

“It’s a terrific honor for us, and personally, it’s been wonderful to be involved with the West Virginia Golf Association,” added Herrick. “It’s great to see all of the past champions and presidents today, and we’re incredibly appreciative.”

The award will be put on display at The Golf Club at The Greenbrier.

