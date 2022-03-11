Governor Jim Justice addresses energy crisis at State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice appeared at the State Capitol today to address America’s energy crisis.

In his short address, the governor received multiple standing ovations when expressing his support for being an energy-independent country, as well as backing local coal miners.

Justice said our resources of coal, oil and gas are possibly on the brink of saving the world.

“Our coal, oil, gas and fossil fuel industries have been kicked in the you know what over and over. They saved and made this nation’s bacon and today, they’re called upon again to save the world. This country needs to be energy independent in every single, solitary way.”

