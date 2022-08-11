Governor Jim Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice issued a State of Emergency to address severe staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to employ National Guard personnel to fill staffing shortages in adult and juvenile correctional/detention facilities.

According to a statement from the Governor’s office, vacancies in correctional facilities have resulted in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) assigning massive amounts of mandatory overtime and scheduling correctional officers from other facilities to cover shifts. Additionally, scheduling officers from other facilities have required the DCR to pay per diem and travel expenses out of thin budgets.

