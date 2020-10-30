Gov. Justice announces $10 mil. project for new Grant Street Bridge

Kassie Simmons
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – During his visit to Bluefield today, Governor Jim Justice announced a $10 million project will soon be underway for a new Grant Street Bridge.

“Today, I am announcing that a brand new Grant Street Bridge will be built,” said Governor  Justice.

After well over a year of being cut off from the rest of the city, north and east end residents can hardly believe the news.

“If that’s true, we’re very appreciative of them,” said Danny Wright. “We appreciate it very much.”

In recent months, the city has met with firms and settled on a contract in an effort to meet resident’s needs. It all seemed to lead no where since the bridge is under joint ownership.

“At some point in time, the bridge has to be replaced,” said Justice. “With dual ownership, you have a real problem. You have to work through those things and everyone wanted to work through them, but no one could solve the riddle. We solved it.”

Today, Norfolk Southern signed ownership over to the city and agreed to give the city access to areas needed to move forward with the project.

“We weren’t happy with the closure either and certainly the folks that live over there were not happy,” said Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin. “To be able to bring this to the resolution that we’re at today and have a brand new bridge, hopefully within the next year, is awesome.”

The project is expected to begin within the next few months. About one year and $10 million later, Bluefield could finally have a new bridge to connect communities.

“As far as all of the design and all of the planning, [project leaders will] have it done in days, and if not, weeks,” said Justice. “Then, we’re going to work in early early spring or, if the weather permits, in late winter.”

