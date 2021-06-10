FREE FISHING THIS WEEKEND IN WV

If you live in West Virginia… or even if you don’t, you may fish for free this weekend in the state.

Governor Jim Justice calling this weekend, Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, Free Fishing Weekend, in West Virginia. The annual occasion offers anglers of all skillsets the chance to fish without having a fishing license, according to the governor’s office.

The state Division of Natural Resources will stock channel catfish in 59 lakes around the state.

In 2020, Justice expanded the free fishing opportunities across multiple weekends in March, April, May and June to encourage outdoor activities at a safe social distance.

Free Fishing Weekend is a part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which is June 5-13 this year.

