Former Mountaineer Alek Manoah shines in Midsummer Classic debut

LOS ANGELES, CA (WOAY) – Tuesday night was the 92nd Annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

For the ninth consecutive season, the American League got the win. They defeated the National League 3-2.

Former West Virginia ace and current Toronto Blue Jay Alek Manoah took the mound in the second inning for the AL. He struck out three batters and was even mic’d up as he was throwing the ball.

Manoah has gone 9-4 in 17 starts this season. He has posted a 2.34 ERA and struck out 97 batters in 107 2/3 innings of work.

It was the first Midsummer Classic selection for the 24-year-old and second-ever for a former Mountaineer.

