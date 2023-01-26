Forecast: Snow Showers, Then Mild With More Rain

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): On the heels of Wednesday’s front, occasional flurries and snow showers will continue.

Below is a camera snapshot of Route 19 at Bradley Road and travel is running smoothly.

Most of the accumulation will occur overnight into Friday morning, but the snow won’t impact travel or schools for Friday, except along the Allegheny Ridge closer to Snowshoe (Pocahontas county) where 3 to 4 inches will accumulate (Winter Weather Advisories posted north of Beckley and Oak Hill). The sun will emerge by midday Friday and a beautiful end to the work week is anticipated.

Feel free to send us your snow photos though and we’ll showcase them on our website, even if it’s just a skiff!

The weekend will be warmer with rain showers on Sunday afternoon followed by more seasonable temperatures Monday, a rain/snow mix on Tuesday followed by more flurries and snow showers on Wednesday. (February 1).

Stay tuned to your StormWatch4 weather team for the latest updates!

