Federal Reserve officials hint interest rate hikes ending

Oak Hill, WV (CNN) – Consumers may soon be getting a break from the Federal Reserve.

The Central Bank released minutes from December’s policy meeting on Wednesday.

They show the Fed expects to cut interest rates for the first time since March 2022, when its inflation-curbing campaign began.

According to the personal consumption expenditures price index, inflation is just below 3% and down from the four-decade high it reached in mid-2022.

Goldman Sachs predicts rate cuts will start in March, but others don’t see it happening that soon.

