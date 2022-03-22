Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. continues search for missing person

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help locating a missing person.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Joel Young was last seen Saturday, March 19 at 11:30 a.m. The 28-year-old was last seen leaving his Meadow Fork School Rd. leaving his house on foot.

Young is described as 6″0 tall, 200 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He is also missing his right arm below the elbow and his left middle finger. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.