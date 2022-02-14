Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigating overnight shooting

THURMOND, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the area of Thurmond.

The Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened near McKendree Bridge during the early hours of Feb 14.

Deputies received notice from Plateau Medical Center of a person who walked into their facility claiming to have been shot. Detectives arrived at the hospital to observe a male with a single gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

