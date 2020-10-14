Fayette County Health Department to host free Halloween-themed flu shot clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Flu shots are now available at the Fayette County Health Department, but the department is also hosting a fun, Halloween-themed event that they are calling: “Say Boo to the Flu.”

This will be a free, drive-through flu shot event that is open to everyone on October 20 at the health department.

“We’ll be dressed up, and so all ghouls and goblins are welcome to come, get their flu vaccine so that includes kids, adults and everything in between,” Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart said.

This will take place on October 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the courthouse and next to the health department.