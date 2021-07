UPDATE (7/10 @ 8:43 p.m.) – Route-63 Westbound is fully open after responders cleared a fallen tree that had been blocking Highland Road.

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Route-63 Westbound is currently shut down heading towards Alderson.

Dispatchers say that a tree is down across Highland Road.

There are no injuries.

