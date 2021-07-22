Endless Wall Trail recognized newest hot spot by Leave No Trace

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia is partnering with the Leave No Trace team to educate West Virginians on how to preserve the land.

Preserving the environment and history of West Virginia is exactly what Leave No Trace will be here to do.

Volunteer Director for Active Southern West Virginia Erin Reid explained, “The Leave No Trace team is coming to the area to help educate and promote responsible, ethical outdoor recreation.”

With Fayetteville being recognized as the second spot of the Smithsonian’s 2021 magazine, the coolest small town has gained plenty of foot traffic over the last few years… And that is still growing.

“We know that the new National Park designation means a lot of new visitors to our area.” Reid said, “We’re hoping we can educate, preserve and maintain the stewardship of the beautiful trails we have in the area.”

Leave No Trace has chosen the Endless Wall Trail as a hot spot for travel and will be holding a hike to learn about how to help with human-created impacts on the environment.

“The goal with Leave No Trace and the National Park Service is to have the opportunity for even generations after us to have the same experience in our beautiful parks.

Set for August 6th at 6:00 p.m., the hike is completely free of charge and no registration is required.

