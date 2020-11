COAL RIVER, WV (WOAY) – An early morning motor vehicle accident in Coal River results in injury.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the call came in at 3:44 a.m. about an accident on Matzville Rd.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Trap Hill Ambulance, and Trap Hill Fire Department responded to the scene.

At least one victim was transported to a local hospital.

Stick with WOAY for any further details.