Downtown area prepares for “The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg”

Kassie Simmons
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Lewisburg prepares for the holidays and hopes you’ll visit it’s local stores this Christmas.

Interim city manager Misty Hill says the city will kick off the downtown holiday season November 6. While the town hopes to attract shoppers to enjoy local stores and visit restaurants, they’re making sure everyone stays safe in the process.

“You’ll notice that on all the merchants doors downtown are going to have a number of how many people can actually be in the store,” said Hill. “They’re also requiring masks and they’ve set up stations that you can hand sanitize before shopping through the store. They’re also taking measures to sanitize after everyone leaves.”

Hill says all businesses have had to adapt to the new normal since the start of the pandemic, but restaurants especially have gotten creative to stay open while following guidelines.

