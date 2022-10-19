Discounted Mammograms at ARH still encouraged during the month of October

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Preventing Breast Cancer has become a lot easier at the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital during the month of October.

For National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ARH has been encouraging preventative breast cancer screenings and providing affordable 3D mammograms.

They are now offering a $50 special, which includes the exam itself and the radiologist billings. Patients will not get charged any co-pays or insurance deductions for the mammograms during this time.

Offering the service for over 21 years, the hospital knows the importance of providing such an exam to patients.

“One in eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime, so the earlier the detection of breast cancer the better off their chances of survival,” Director of Medical Imaging at ARH, Susan Almond says. ‘We want to make sure the opportunity is there for every woman to come in and get their yearly mammograms.”

While walk-ins are welcome, they encourage people to schedule an appointment.

If you have recently had a Covid-19 vaccine or booster, you must wait six weeks before you can have the exam.

The discounted services will be extended until the end of the year if you schedule an appointment in October.

