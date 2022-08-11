DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increased to 3,250; 2 deaths since last report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 11, 2022; there are currently 3,250 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Additionally, two deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,203 deaths attributed to COVID-19.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old female from Kanawha County and a 65-year-old female from Berkeley County.



“With the start of a new school year upon us, I encourage families and school faculty and staff to add COVID vaccination and boosters to their lists for back-to-school preparation,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Being healthy and ready to learn are key components for success in education.”



CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (18), Berkeley (200), Boone (66), Braxton (18), Brooke (24), Cabell (182), Calhoun (10), Clay (11), Doddridge (10), Fayette (76), Gilmer (11), Grant (17), Greenbrier (88), Hampshire (37), Hancock (41), Hardy (55), Harrison (116), Jackson (38), Jefferson (87), Kanawha (280), Lewis (19), Lincoln (26), Logan (90), Marion (100), Marshall (56), Mason (60), McDowell (46), Mercer (155), Mineral (41), Mingo (46), Monongalia (148), Monroe (37), Morgan (22), Nicholas (58), Ohio (62), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (16), Preston (33), Putnam (99), Raleigh (190), Randolph (46), Ritchie (17), Roane (19), Summers (32), Taylor (20), Tucker (8), Tyler (13), Upshur (43), Wayne (45), Webster (8), Wetzel (29), Wirt (9), Wood (194), Wyoming (66). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab, which is sortable by county.



West Virginians ages six months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those five years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over four months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.



Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.



To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

